Fridays with Fred: WoodenBoat Show in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of Fridays with Fred, News 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna visited the WoodenBoat Show in Mystic.

The 26th Annual WoodenBoat Show is being held at the Mystic Seaport Museum starting on Friday. It will continue through Sunday. The hours of the event are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can even build your own boat during the show at the Family BoatBuilding Event, according to the event’s website. For more information, you can click here.

Fred was able to talk to the publisher of WoodenBoat Magazine at the event. He said “we have boats, boats and more boats,” at the event.

Fred was able to speak to a boat maker at the WoodenBoat show.

As for the weather this weekend, on Friday night, it’s possible to see some scattered thunderstorms.

Saturday looks warm and muggy with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, especially inland. According to Fred, the best chance of showers and storms this weekend will be Saturday night and ending Sunday morning as a cold front passes.

You can expect a dry Sunday and lower humidity for Monday. The 4th of July looks to be warm, sunny and not too humid!