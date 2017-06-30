Hartford Police identify victim involved in an ATV accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police officers have identified the victim involved in a fatal ATV accident Thursday night.

On Thursday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to 28 Newfield Avenue on reports of a single vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, officers found an ATV that had struck two parked vehicles and the operator unresponsive in the roadway. Hartford and Aetna ambulances responded and transported the operator to the Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Tyquann Whitehead, 26, of Hartford.