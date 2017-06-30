In the Bender Kitchen: Greek inspired lobster rolls

(WTNH)- Two chefs and active duty sailors from the naval sub base in Groton returned to CT Style with a fresh take on a Connecticut staple, featuring fresh local lobster, Tzatziki sauce, and warm buttered bun. Seth Chaido and Matthew MacDonald also started their own catering business called Seacoast Prime.

Greek Inspired Lobster Roll

(makes 6 Rolls)

For the Tzatziki sauce:

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Greek yogurt (strained yogurt)

1 cucumber

1/3 of a garlic clove, finely minced

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar for the cucumber

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

¼ bunch dill, finely chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

salt

pepper

Method

Peel the cucumber and grate with a cheese grater, using the large blades.

Put in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and 1 tablespoon of white wine vinegar. Toss and set aside to release its liquid.

In the meantime, combine the yogurt, 1/3 of a garlic clove (minced), 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix until combined.

Mix until it is combined and creamy.

Squeeze the cucumber with your hands to release any remaining liquid. Discard the liquid and add the cucumber to the yogurt mixture.

Stir into mixture. Add pepper and adjust salt according to taste.

Add some finely chopped dill and your sauce is ready.

Refrigerate until needed.

For the Lobster Rolls:

Ingredients

3 – 1 ¼ to 1 ½ pound live lobsters 1 cucumber

Sea salt

1 lemon

6 top-split hot dog buns

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 – 1 ½ cups Tzatziki sauce from above

¼ bunch dill (for garnish)

Method

Fill a large steamer or pot with about 2 inches of water. Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon into the water, then add the lemon halves and 1 tablespoon sea salt to the pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

Place the lobsters in the steamer basket or directly in the pot; cover and steam until the shells turn bright red, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the pot with tongs and rinse under cold water to cool slightly.

Remove the meat from the lobster shells: Twist off the claws, then break off the tail. Pull off the flippers. Insert your thumb into the flipper end of the tail and force out the meat. Crack the claws with the flat side of a knife or a lobster cracker; remove the meat. Roughly chop the lobster meat. Transfer to a bowl and chill 15 minutes.

Mix lobster meat with enough Tzatziki sauce to coat lightly.

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium heat. Brush the outside of the hot dog buns olive oil. Toast the buns until slightly golden. Divide the lobster salad among the buns. Drizzle with the olive oil and garnish with minced dill if desired.