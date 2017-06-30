Juveniles changed in 10 Willimantic burglaries

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles have been arrested for several home burglaries in Willimantic, according to authorities.

According to police, 25 residential burglaries were reported from March to May. The two unidentified juveniles are charged in connection with 10 of those burglaries. Each is charged with 10 counts of first-degree burglary and 10 counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Police say eight more arrest warrants are pending. They expect to make more arrests in the near future.

Anyone with information about any of these burglaries is encouraged to contact the Willimantic Police Department.