Malloy signs order that maintains essential state services

FILE - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order needed to maintain essential state services in the absence of a two-year budget or a temporary budget for the new fiscal year.

The Democrat is calling it “regrettable” that he must run state government using his limited executive authority. The order will mean deep cuts for many programs, including nonprofit social service agencies that help people with mental illness, drug addiction and other challenges.

Barry Simon, president and CEO of Oak Hill, says his Hartford-based agency which serves people with developmental disabilities is already closing four group homes and consolidating two others. He says Oak Hill stopped accepting new clients in expectation of the budget impasse.

Other agencies say they’re seeking new lines of credit to continue day-to-day operations.

