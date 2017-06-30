Manhunt underway after teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident

(ABC)– A manhunt across three states has been launched after a recent high school graduate was gunned down and killed in an apparent road rage incident earlier this week outside of Philadelphia.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and a man driving a red pickup truck were both merging into the same southbound lane on Route 100 in Chester County on Wednesday when the situation turned deadly, ABC station WPVI reports.

“They were jostling for a position or whatever, and unfortunately this gentleman took it to a degree that was just unconscionable,” West Goshen Police Chief Joe Gleason said, according to WPVI.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said that the other driver — described as white, 30 to 40 years of age, medium build and with blonde hair — pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, killing her. Her car then veered off the road and crashed.

Hogan made a public plea for the driver to come forward immediately, and added that police are hunting him across three states.

Roberson and the other driver seem to have had some sort of altercation, which was picked up on highway cameras, before the shooting.

Roberson was a recent graduate of West Chester Rustin High School, and planned to attend Jackson University and later wanted to work with the FBI, WPVI reports. She had been returning from buying new clothes for college when she was killed, according to the station.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to going to college,” said her father, Rodney Roberson.

Police are saying that the pickup truck is possibly a Chevy, and the driver is considered armed and extremely dangerous.