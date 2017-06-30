Manhunt underway after teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident

By Published:

(ABC)– A manhunt across three states has been launched after a recent high school graduate was gunned down and killed in an apparent road rage incident earlier this week outside of Philadelphia.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and a man driving a red pickup truck were both merging into the same southbound lane on Route 100 in Chester County on Wednesday when the situation turned deadly, ABC station WPVI reports.

“They were jostling for a position or whatever, and unfortunately this gentleman took it to a degree that was just unconscionable,” West Goshen Police Chief Joe Gleason said, according to WPVI.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said that the other driver — described as white, 30 to 40 years of age, medium build and with blonde hair — pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, killing her. Her car then veered off the road and crashed.

Hogan made a public plea for the driver to come forward immediately, and added that police are hunting him across three states.

Roberson and the other driver seem to have had some sort of altercation, which was picked up on highway cameras, before the shooting.

Roberson was a recent graduate of West Chester Rustin High School, and planned to attend Jackson University and later wanted to work with the FBI, WPVI reports. She had been returning from buying new clothes for college when she was killed, according to the station.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to going to college,” said her father, Rodney Roberson.

Police are saying that the pickup truck is possibly a Chevy, and the driver is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s