Missing Milford woman located in Maine

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Milford woman who was reported missing on June 25th, was located on Friday morning.

According to Milford police, 31 year-old Kimberly Piccolo has been found in Maine. The Silver Alert for her was cancelled on Friday morning.

Piccolo was last seen at her family’s house in Milford on June 25th. Piccolo told her family she was going to her aunt’s house in Newtown but never showed up.

Later on June 25th, police in Clinton, Maine, spotted Piccolo’s car at about 7:00 p.m. She was driving a grey 2009 Mazda 3, with four doors and a CT registration reading 926Y0V.

The Milford Police Department tweeted confirmation on Friday morning.

The Silver Alert has been canceled. Party was located safely in Maine. Thank you for the assistance — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 30, 2017