New Britain man critically injured in hit and run

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain man is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Friday morning.

Police say at around 1:49 a.m., officers traveling in the area of Myrtle Street and Washington Street located a 58-year-old man lying in the roadway with injuries consistent of being hit by a motor vehicle.

The victim was unresponsive and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Police have processed the scene and the incident remains under investigation. The area has been reopened to traffic.