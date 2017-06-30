New Britain police looking for man who stole money from woman in wheelchair

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are looking for a man they say stole money from a woman in a wheelchair while she was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine Friday.

Around 5:08 a.m., officers responded to a strong arm robbery at the TD Bank, located at 178 Main Street in New Britain. The victim told police that she was taking her money out of the ATM machine when a male walked up behind her, wrapped his arms around her neck, and demanded the money.

According to police, the woman tried fighting off the robber. However, the man took off on foot with her cash. He was last seen running toward Court Street.

The suspect is described as a middle aged Hispanic Male, approximately 5’5 to 5’7 in height, 150 to 170 lbs. Police say he possibly has a small mustache and beard, and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark colored sneakers.

If you have any information that could help police identify the robber, you’re asked to call New Britain police at 860-826-3131.