New Haven restaurant shut down after Salmonella outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven restaurant has voluntarily shut down while health officials investigate an outbreak of Salmonella poisoning. A number of people who ate at Cilantro Fresh Mexican Grill at 1158 Whalley Avenue in New Haven say they got sick after eating at the restaurant. The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the New Haven Health Department say the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

Health officials say people who ate at Cilantro in June and feel sick should talk to their doctor, especially if they are still experiencing symptoms. Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. People who have those symptoms should not prepare food or drinks for others and should wash their hands with soap and water frequently to prevent spreading the bacteria to others. People who think they got sick from eating at Cilantro are asked to call the Department of Public Health at 860-509-7994 on Monday, July 3rd to report their illness.

Health officials say people who ate at the restaurant during June but didn’t feel any symptoms don’t need any special medical evaluation or treatment. The state says Salmonella is the most common cause of food poisoning in the U.S. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people get better without treatment.

