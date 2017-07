GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man was arrested in Groton after he allegedly sold heroin.

Police say they found 39-year-old Thomas Gomez of Brooklyn, New York selling heroin in the parking lot of a business on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, there was a scuffle when they tried to arrest him and both Gomez and one of the officers wound up with some scrapes.

Gomez was released on bond and is due in court next month.