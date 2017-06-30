Officer restored to duty after charges against him dropped

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was placed on leave for 11 weeks following his arrest has been restored to duty after a unanimous vote by the Board of Selectman.

The Journal-Inquirer reports Lt. Jose Claudio has been restored as supervisor of the Somers Police Department Monday.

First Selectman C.G. “Bud” Knorr says the board acted based on a decision by the supervisory assistant state’s attorney to drop all charges against Claudio.

Claudio was facing charges of second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct following a confrontation with his live-in girlfriend March 5.

The attorney says Claudio attended therapy sessions and had not violated a protective order, qualifying the charges against him to be dropped.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

