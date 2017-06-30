Overloading your car roof can be dangerous and costly

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – If you are hitting the road this holiday weekend, and packing so much stuff you have to use the roof, there are some things to keep in mind. AAA says in one recent four year stretch, unsecured road debris led to around 39,000 injuries and over 500 deaths. Not only could something fall off a vehicle and hit another vehicle, but stuff falling into the road makes cars swerve and hit each other.

You wouldn’t think we would need to remind people about this, but then the New Hampshire State Police shared a photo this week of a Honda minivan with everything from a bike to a chest of drawers tied to the roof. If you are loading up your roof rack for a road trip, keep in mind that police will be watching.

“We’re going to look for any items that are moving around, that don’t seem secure. Anything shifting around,” said Trooper Wayne Petralito of the Connecticut State Police. “If it appear that the vehicle has so much weight that the shocks are loaded and it’s not sitting right then we know it’s overloaded.”

Those enclosed roof pods are the best, obviously. Nothing is going to fly out of there. If you do need to tie stuff down, use the proper tie downs. If you’re taking a long trip, stop and check the roof once in a while to make sure nothing has jostled loose. Troopers will also be keeping an eye on trailers, as well.

“If you’re using a trailer, make sure your trailer lights are working,” said. Trooper Petralito. “You check all that before you go. Make sure you use a safety chain in case there’s any trouble with the hitch.”

Every winter, we warn you about the dangers of ice flying off cars and trucks that have not been properly cleared. Just imagine if all the stuff on that New Hampshire minivan flew off at highway speed.

“It could be very dangerous. It could go through a windshield,” Petralito said. “If it lands on a roadway, another vehicle could kick it up in its tires and it’s going to hit your vehicle at a high velocity.”

You are liable for any damage that results from anything that falls off or out of your car, and even if there’s no damage, an unsecured load can get you a ticket with a fine of $117.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s