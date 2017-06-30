Pet of the Week: Coco

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Coco.

This beautiful spotted girl is a friendly but calm 7-year-old, with a great smile. She even sits for treats! Coco is waiting to celebrate the 4th of July with you!

For more information on Coco, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.