Police department promotes wife of commissioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A decision to promote a police officer in Springfield who also is married to the police commissioner has led to some criticism from city officials.

Councilors Bud Williams and Justin Hurst tell the Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2tua9eC ) that the promotion of Eleni Barbieri, which comes with a $14,000-per year pay raise, shows the need for a civilian commission to handle promotions.

Barbieri is the wife of Commissioner John Barbieri.

Because of the possible conflict of interest, Commissioner Deputy Chief William Cochrane was appointed as a temporary acting commissioner to consider Eleni Barbeiri’s promotion to sergeant.

Cochrane approved the promotion despite Eleni Barbeiri’s 2013 arrest in Suffield, Connecticut on a vandalism charge, for which she served a suspension from the department.

