Reminder Not to Drink and Drive

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Lawmakers, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of the fourth of July weekend. They want to remind drivers getting a designated driver is as simple as ordering an Uber.

“There is never an excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking this Independence Day – or any day of the year,” said Matthew Powers, General Manager of Uber Connecticut. “Holiday weekends pose a specific challenge to public safety, making the work of groups like MADD even more important. Plan ahead and coordinate how you and your loved ones will get to and from the night’s festivities.”

At that press conference on June 29, were State Senator Tony Hwang, First Selectman Mike Tetreau and the Fairfield Police Department. Speakers sited statistics that in 2015, 146 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the July 4th holiday.