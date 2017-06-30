Report It Recap: June 30, 2017

(WTNH) — What a wild week for weather. Those storms we saw Tuesday were pretty intense. The dark clouds started rolling in and then the hail started falling.

Doreen got a shot in Thomaston, you can see it all piled up on the windshield. You can also hear it falling in this neighborhood in Waterbury. Also in this backyard in Wolcott. One viewer in Barkhamsted having to use a shovel to clear his deck. The rain was also torrential at times. As was the case while driving through Southington.

When all was said and done there was a great deal of color in the sky. Check out all these rainbows. In some cases people saw not one, but two! The next day — beautiful and storm-free weather moved in.

Fireworks lighting up the night sky in East Haven. The Cole Family enjoying it all.

This fire fighter caught on camera handing out bottles of water to people stuck in traffic after an accident on Route 66.

The Madison Tigers travel baseball are down in Florida competing in the Grand Nationals. They came in 4th place.

And what would a recap be — without those bears! This one stopped by the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington. Here’s another hanging by the swings in West Hartford.

Finally, we always like to leave you with something out of the ordinary. So, here’s a duck sitting on top of a horse. We’ll leave it at that!

