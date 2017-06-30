Restaurant Road Trip: Summer Seafood at Costello’s Clam Shack

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to travel to New York City or Boston to experience great local food and ambiance. Connecticut has its own gems, and ‘Restaurant Road Trip’ with Chef Plum is highlighting some of the most unique culinary delights in the Nutmeg State. ‘Restaurant Road’ Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives and Asylum Distillery.

This week, Plum stopped by Costello’s Clam Shack in Noank, CT. He caught up with co-owner, Chelsea Mears:

Costello’s has been open for over 25 years. Abbott’s Lobster In the Rough, our other restaurant opened in 1947, and this kind of complements their steamed food perfectly.

Sam Hanley is holding down the fort in the kitchen at Costello’s. She’s focusing on serving up local clams, oysters and more from the Long Island Sound. With access to such fresh seafood, Hanley has had customers raving over Costello’s savory fish taco:

So the fish tacos deep fried in the oil, on a flower tortilla, with our taco sauce. Our house dressing, cabbage, and mango salsa keeps it simple and sweet. The crunch from the cabbage, and that salsa adds some sweetness to it, it goes right sesame perfectly.

Visit Costello's Clam Shack: 145 Pearl Street, Noank, CT, 06390

Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on 'Restaurant Road Trip?' Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.