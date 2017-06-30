Restaurant Road Trip: Summer Seafood at Costello’s Clam Shack

By Published: Updated:
costellos clam shack noank ct

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to travel to New York City or Boston to experience great local food and ambiance. Connecticut has its own gems, and ‘Restaurant Road Trip’ with Chef Plum is highlighting some of the most unique culinary delights in the Nutmeg State. ‘Restaurant Road’ Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives and Asylum Distillery.

This week, Plum stopped by Costello’s Clam Shack in Noank, CT. He caught up with co-owner, Chelsea Mears:

Costello’s has been open for over 25 years. Abbott’s Lobster In the Rough, our other restaurant opened in 1947, and this kind of complements their steamed food perfectly.

Sam Hanley is holding down the fort in the kitchen at Costello’s. She’s focusing on serving up local clams, oysters and more from the Long Island Sound. With access to such fresh seafood, Hanley has had customers raving over Costello’s savory fish taco:

So the fish tacos deep fried in the oil, on a flower tortilla, with our taco sauce. Our house dressing, cabbage, and mango salsa keeps it simple and sweet. The crunch from the cabbage, and that salsa adds some sweetness to it, it goes right sesame perfectly.

Visit Costello’s Clam Shack and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 145 Pearl Street, Noank, CT, 06390

Be sure to support the local businesses who make this show happen: Ergo Chef Knives and Asylum Distillery. Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on ‘Restaurant Road Trip?’ Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s