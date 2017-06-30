(WTNH)-Rivers of Recovery specializes in the rehabilitation of combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), minor Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression. The program, which combines outdoor recreational activities with instruction on the self-treatment of symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety, empowers veterans to live a life that is no longer restricted by psychological or physical disabilities. Rivers of Recovery is an enjoyable, cost-effective, medically-proven and sustainable treatment, requiring a one-time cost of $2,500 per veteran (provided free of charge to participants), as compared to two-year maintenance costs between $5,904-$32,759 as administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

