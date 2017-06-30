Safety tips for grilling this holiday weekend

Related Coverage Grilling safety tips ahead of July 4th weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The long holiday weekend is just hours away. Many of you will be firing up the grill so it is important when using a grill that you are always being safe.

This is what 4th of July is all about. Firing up that grill seems innocent enough. But safety is key. The last thing you want is something going wrong when you’re dealing with fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, grills cause nearly 9,000 house fires every year. Not to mention thousands of people end up in the emergency room with injuries. So how can you avoid that?

First, before using your grill, make sure everything is in proper working order. Check all the connections between the propane tank and the fuel line. Make sure no animals have made nests or anything that could prove problematic. Don’t wear lose fitting clothes that could catch fire.

If you are using a charcoal grill, remember that the charcoals take a long time to cool down.So just don’t dump them on the grass or trash after grilling. It can start a fire. Douse them in lots of water.

Also, make sure your grill is clean. Any grease or build up on the cooking surface can start a fire.And if that happens, there’s a proper way to put it out.

“Water and oil do not mix with grease if you’re cooking something on that you definitely don’t water to use water on that. Have a fire extinguisher that’s properly rated for that application and know how to use it.”

Here are a few other things to keep in mind. Make sure the grill is away from the house, shrubs or any surfaces that could melt or catch fire.

As for cleaning your grill, a lot of people use a wire brush. If yours is old and really worn down, get a new one. You may remember a couple summers ago a Connecticut woman made national headlines after she swallowed one of the bristles. It was in her burger and then got stuck in her intestine. She had to have surgery to remove it.

Not the way you want to spend the holiday. So just be mindful.