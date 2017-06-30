Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in Connecticut

By Published:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northern half of Connecticut through 9 PM this evening. There is a high potential for severe thunderstorms to roll through the state after 5 PM. The main concern with any of these storms is gusty winds and heavy rain. Winds through the afternoon will gust to 35 MPH and potentially higher to 45 or 50 MPH in any thunderstorm.

Afternoon sunshine cooked the atmosphere and temperatures soared into the mid 80s! With high dew points, the atmosphere is primed up for the development for strong storms. I know there are a bunch of firework displays going on this evening. Keep an eye towards the western sky and bring an umbrella, especially in you’re in western CT. Time frame for the storms are 5PM-10PM!

Thanks for reading

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Thanks for reading! Please friend me on Facebook and Twitter!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s