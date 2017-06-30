Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in Connecticut

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northern half of Connecticut through 9 PM this evening. There is a high potential for severe thunderstorms to roll through the state after 5 PM. The main concern with any of these storms is gusty winds and heavy rain. Winds through the afternoon will gust to 35 MPH and potentially higher to 45 or 50 MPH in any thunderstorm.

Afternoon sunshine cooked the atmosphere and temperatures soared into the mid 80s! With high dew points, the atmosphere is primed up for the development for strong storms. I know there are a bunch of firework displays going on this evening. Keep an eye towards the western sky and bring an umbrella, especially in you’re in western CT. Time frame for the storms are 5PM-10PM!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

