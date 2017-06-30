Sludge causes accident on Route 8 in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Scary moments for a driver along Route 8 in Torrington after falling sludge hit their car Thursday afternoon.

Police say that sludge slid out of the back of a truck onto that car and all over the road. According to police, traffic had to be diverted while they cleaned it up.

Everyone ended up being okay but it took three state agencies to investigate. Officials from the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and State Police were all there.

Police say the sludge was from the Waterbury Water Treatment facility and that the rear door of the dump truck wasn’t secure.