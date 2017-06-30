Social service agencies prepare for deep cuts with no budget

Related Coverage State fiscal year ends at midnight without a budget passed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nonprofit social service agencies that rely on state funds are preparing for deep cuts, now that it appears Connecticut won’t have a two-year budget or a temporary budget in place for the new fiscal year.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who wanted the General Assembly to at least pass a proposed three-month mini-budget, is expected to reluctantly sign an executive order that maintains only essential state services. The fiscal year ends at midnight Friday.

Lawmakers and the governor have been unable to reach an agreement on a two-year budget that will cover a projected $5 billion deficit.

Gian-Carl Casa, president and CEO of Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance, says agencies that help people struggling with mental illness to domestic violence are planning to lay-off staff and close programs.

