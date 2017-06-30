Thousands of Eversource customers in Waterbury without power

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of Eversource customers in Waterbury are without power on Friday night.

According to Eversource, the areas that are affected are due to trees falling down with wires coming down. At least two areas have poles that were snapped.

Most of the outages are in the areas of: Chipman Drive, Washington Avenue, Meriden Road and Baldwin Street.

Eversource could not give News 8 an estimate as to when all of the power would be restored, but they believe it will take a while.

