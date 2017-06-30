Thousands of Eversource customers in Waterbury without power

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of Eversource customers in Waterbury are without power on Friday night.

According to Eversource, the areas that are affected are due to trees falling down with wires coming down. At least two areas have poles that were snapped.

Most of the outages are in the areas of: Chipman Drive, Washington Avenue, Meriden Road and Baldwin Street.

Eversource could not give News 8 an estimate as to when all of the power would be restored, but they believe it will take a while.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s