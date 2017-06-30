Travelers hit the road Friday for holiday weekend

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Connecticut DOT)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday kicks off the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and that means holiday traffic is already underway.

At the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London, most of the traffic is heading north on Interstate 95, towards Rhode Island, and Cape Cod; but the other side of the bridge may back-ups because of the lane shifts which are in place with the bridge work being done this year.

Most of the construction projects around the state have been put on-hold for the holiday weekend. The Connecticut Department of Transportation tells News 8 there will be no lane closures as a result of construction, or road maintenance starting from now through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. So that should help ease some congestion.

Earlier Friday afternoon, traffic was getting a little heavier along I-95, but still running smoothly through the New London area.

Andrew Connor, of Norwich, had a good idea to get around the traffic.

“It’s hot everybody wants to get to the beach. [How will you avoid all the traffic?] Oh, I’m gonna ride my watercraft.”

