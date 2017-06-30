TSA busts Connecticut man with gun in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, NY (WTNH) – A Connecticut man is under arrest for having a gun in his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport.

According to TSA officials, the Newtown man was going through security Friday morning, and screeners found the unloaded handgun among his carry-on items while it was going through the x-ray conveyor belt.

TSA officers contacted Port Authority Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the pistol, and arrested the man on weapons charges.

This is the second time this year that a traveler has been arrested for bringing a gun through a LaGuardia checkpoint.