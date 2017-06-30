United Illuminated rates drop starting July 1st

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Illuminating has announced started July 1st you could see a change in how much you owe on your monthly bill.

A statement from UI says:

“It’s default Standard Service generation rate for residential Rate R customers will fall from 9.2641 cents per kilowatt-hour to 7.5998 cents per kilowatt-hour, which will save about $11.65 for a typical UI residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt-hours a month”.

UI also offers a “time-of-use” rate, Rate RT, which provides a discount for electricity consumed during off-peak hours – 8 p.m. to midnight, and 24 hours on weekends. As of July 1, the on-peak Standard Service generation rate under RT will be set at 10.1602 cents per kilowatt-hour, and the off-peak generation rate will be 6.6602 cents per kilowatt-hour.

UI’s Standard Service generation rates are adjusted every six months, on Jan. 1 and July 1, to reflect changes in the price of electricity in the wholesale market. Generation rates are typically lower in the second half of the year. UI procures power from the regional wholesale power market, without markup, under a procurement plan approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

UI customers can compare competing generation rate offers from alternate suppliers by visiting here, or by calling 800-382-4586.