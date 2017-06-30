Venus Williams sued for wrongful death in fatal accident

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

(WTNH)– Tennis superstar Venus Williams is now the target of a lawsuit Friday.

Police in West Palm Gardens say Williams was at fault in an accident on June 9th that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson seriously injured. He died two weeks later.

Barton’s family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing Williams of violating several traffic laws leading to their loved ones death.

The police report estimates Williams was going five miles per hour at the time of the crash.

