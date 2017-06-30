Venus Williams sued for wrongful death in fatal accident

Related Coverage Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash

(WTNH)– Tennis superstar Venus Williams is now the target of a lawsuit Friday.

Police in West Palm Gardens say Williams was at fault in an accident on June 9th that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson seriously injured. He died two weeks later.

Barton’s family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing Williams of violating several traffic laws leading to their loved ones death.

The police report estimates Williams was going five miles per hour at the time of the crash.