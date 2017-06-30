West Hartford PD ask for help identifying robbery suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are searching for the man who they say robbed a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 2:22 p.m. the male suspect walked into the Sunoco Gas Station on Farmington Avenue. After standing inside of the convenience store for a brief period, the suspected moved a yellow bandana up to partially cover his face and placed his gloved, right hand into a plastic bag to simulate the appearance of a firearm.

According to officers, he passed a note politely requesting money. He allegedly took an unspecified amount of cash and the note with him as he fled the scene, traveling on foot towards the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

Officers are describing the male suspect as Hispanic or light skinned, wearing a burgundy t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, dark-colored low-top sneakers and a white baseball hat with sunglasses on top of it. Police say he had a light-colored latex glove on his right hand, has a tattoo on his left forearm and had a yellow bandana around his neck.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call police.

Video courtesy of West Hartford Police Department.