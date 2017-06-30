West Hartford Police arrest man in connection to Morley School vandalism

By Published: Updated:
Steven Marks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized Morley School.

According to police, 32-year-old Steven Marks of West Hartford was arrested after he allegedly vandalized Morley School with anti-Trump writings.

Police say, with the assistance of the public, Marks was able to be identified. They also say they received a call from Marks himself after seeing his picture in the news.

Related: West Hartford police search for man after Anti-Trump writings found

Authorities say on June 16, 2017 vandalism was found by Morley School officials. They say several anti-Trump writings on benches, playground equipment and other areas were found.

According to police, several messages were threatening and vulgar in nature and written in what appears to be a green Sharpie pen. They say video from the previous night had shown a white males suspect on a bike doing the damage.

Officials say Marks was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief. They say he was able to post his bond of $500 and was given a court date to appear at Hartford Community Court.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s