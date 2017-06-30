West Hartford Police arrest man in connection to Morley School vandalism

Related Coverage West Hartford police search for man after Anti-Trump writings found

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized Morley School.

According to police, 32-year-old Steven Marks of West Hartford was arrested after he allegedly vandalized Morley School with anti-Trump writings.

Police say, with the assistance of the public, Marks was able to be identified. They also say they received a call from Marks himself after seeing his picture in the news.

Authorities say on June 16, 2017 vandalism was found by Morley School officials. They say several anti-Trump writings on benches, playground equipment and other areas were found.

According to police, several messages were threatening and vulgar in nature and written in what appears to be a green Sharpie pen. They say video from the previous night had shown a white males suspect on a bike doing the damage.

Officials say Marks was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief. They say he was able to post his bond of $500 and was given a court date to appear at Hartford Community Court.