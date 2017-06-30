West Haven police investigate after car crash in driveway

By Published:
- FILE - West Haven Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating after a car plowed into another vehicle parked in a home driveway.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, West Haven Police were dispatched to the area of Morgan Lane and Jones Hill road on a report of a car into a home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car had crashed into another vehicle parked in a driveway. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a home.

Police say the stairs to the front door contained the most damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

