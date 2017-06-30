What’s Brewing: Patriotism, record 4th of July travel and gas prices

(WTNH)- It’s one of the most patriotic times of the year and yet Connecticut isn’t scoring very well on the charts. In fact, out of 50 states, Connecticut ranks 45 on a list of the most patriotic states.The report was conducted by Wallet Hub.

They compared the states on 13 key indicators of patriotism including average number of military enlistees, share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, and a few other factors. Here’s a look at the top 5: Virginia, Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina, and Colorado.

If your headed out of town for the holiday, you won’t be alone. AAA says 44-point-2 million people will travel 50 miles or more. That’s up 1 point 25 million over last year, making it the most traveled independence day weekend ever!

good news if you’re driving – gas prices will be low! Gas buddy expects a nationwide average of two-dollars and 21-cents a gallon, the lowest price for the holiday since 2005.

Besides records for travel and gas there’s also some interesting food statistics. 150 million hot dogs will be consumed, 190 million pounds of red meat is purchased in the week leading up to the fourth as well as 700 million pounds of chicken!