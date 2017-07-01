2 men convicted of murder in 2015 home invasion killing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted in the killing of a Connecticut barbershop owner during a home invasion.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2uv1GVK ) that a jury on Friday found 39-year-old Mario Varela and 40-year-old Orlando Pacheco guilty of felony murder, murder, home invasion and other charges. The men face more than 100 years behind bars when they’re sentenced in September.

Jurors were ordered to keep deliberating on a third man charged in the October 2015 home invasion.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jayson Rosado, the owner of All Star barbershop in Bridgeport, had been home with his girlfriend, their young son and a friend when three men broke in.

Police say Rosado was stabbed to death when he confronted the men. They say the assailants then fled Rosado’s home with cash and jewelry.