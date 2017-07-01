2-year-old Bridgeport girl on life support after incident at a pool

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2-year-old girl is on life support after an incident at a pool at a private residence in Bridgeport on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was in critical condition on Friday shortly after the incident, but police said on Saturday afternoon that the girl is now on life support.

According to City Spokesperson Rowena White, Bridgeport Police received a 9-1-1 call around 3:00 p.m. on Friday to report the incident. It is unclear what was stated in the call.

White said the girl was alive and had a pulse when she was being rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Officials have not released identity of the child or said what happened to the child in the pool.

