Black bean brownies to pistachio coleslaw, cutting calories at summer BBQs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Everyone may indulge a little bit at summer BBQs, but there are ways to keep the party flavorful and still cut calories. That’s why registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo stopped by Good Morning CT.

She sent three great ways to cut calories from the cocktail to dessert.

Here are her recommendations:

A glass of white wine = 150 calories. To burn 150 calories, you need to do 30 minutes of yoga
Instead: Enjoy a white wine spritzer (½ glass red wine + 1/4 glass seltzer + 1/4 cup of pomegranate juice)

What makes it healthier: By adding the seltzer to the wine, you are adding something that will keep you hydrated and cutting back on calories. And the pomegranate juice has 3x the antioxidants of green tea and as much potassium as a banana.

A nice serving of coleslaw = 275 calories. That’s a run for about 30 minutes at 10 mph pace

Instead: Pistachio, Peach and Barley Salad
What makes it healthier: Instead of a slaw covered in fatty mayo, this salad has fiber and healthy fats from the whole grains and pistachios. And it uses seasonal summer fruit, so it’s like a whole meal in a side dish.

Finish the night with 1 large brownie square = 260 calories
That’s a bike ride at 10 miles per hour (a moderate/leisurely pace) for 40 minutes.
Instead: Make brownies with black beans
What makes it healthier: This black bean brownie recipe replaces the fat in traditional brownies with fiber and protein rich black beans.

