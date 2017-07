BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water near Port Jefferson Ferry dock.

According to police, a body was found floating in the water near the Port Jefferson Ferry dock. They say that the area is blocked off, however ferry service will not be impacted.

Authorities say there is no word if divers will be called to the scene.

