TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday morning that Burr Pond State Park’s swimming area remains closed.

According to DEEP officials, the swimming area at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington remains closed because of high bacteria levels. They say it will remain closed until Friday, July 7.

DEEP officials say the water at the park will be tested again on Thursday, July 6 and with results on Friday, July 7.

They say all other state park beaches and swimming areas are open.