Car drives through Mindy K’s in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A car drove through a local Old Saybrook Deli on Saturday afternoon.

According to the owner of Mindy K’s, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. She told News 8 that there was one person inside of the deli at the time of the accident. She told us the person was a boy who did not get injured in the accident. There were no further details available on the identity or the age of the driver.

The car has been removed from the building and although the building is damaged, the owner of the restaurant could not provide News 8 will more specifics.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.