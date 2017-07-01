I-95 northbound in Stonington reopens after car fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 northbound in Stonington has reopened Saturday morning after a car fire.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation reports that the accident before exit 91 has been cleared.

Around 8:21 Saturday morning, State Police reported, that I-95 northbound between exits 90 and 91 in Stonington was temporarily closed due to a car fire. They say there were no injuries.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb x90-91 Stonington temporarily CLOSED for no injury car fire. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 1, 2017

