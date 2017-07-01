Clean up continues in Waterbury after violent weather

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks are still cleaning up on Saturday after violent weather hit Waterbury on Friday night.

Part of this tree snapped and fell on Piedmont Street.

This tree toppled onto one woman’s garage.

Another tree was uprooted and slammed down onto this swimming pool.

“This was very scary. When the storm cam and I saw the tree come down, I thought it was going to hit the house,” said Kathleen Casetta. A tree fell on her pool.

Later, a man who was checking damage to a neighbor’s garage described how the violent weather hit while he and some buddies were playing cards.

“We thought the bolt hit the house because it was so loud…it was scary. It was pretty windy and rainy for about five, 10 minutes,” said Robert Sanangelo of Waterbury.

Many neighbors made sure to check on their neighbors. Nobody was hurt.

