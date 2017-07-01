Firework celebrations are being postponed due to tonight’s forecast

(WTNH) — Thunderstorms are expected to roll into the state later today,  postponing some town’s fireworks display.

This morning, the town of Darien postponed their fireworks for Saturday due to the rain. Darien will have their fireworks Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. at Darien High School.

The town of Manchester has also postponed their fireworks for Saturday night. Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis advised residents that the fireworks display that was scheduled will now take place Sunday night.

