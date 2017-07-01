Man sentenced in wrong-way crash that killed elderly couple

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in a wrong-way crash that killed an elderly Connecticut couple.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2txEHMu ) a Bridgeport judge sentenced 28-year-old Henry Russell to an 11-month suspended sentence after Russell entered his plea on Friday.

Authorities say Russell had been driving the wrong way on Dec. 22, 2015 when he crashed head-on into a vehicle carrying 91-year-old Allen Finkenaur and his 91-year-old wife, Virginia, in Trumbull.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where Allen Finkenaur died on Christmas. Virginia Finkenaur died 14 days later.

Police say Russell told them he had flown into New York from Britain, got lost as he was driving to Maine and in his confusion ended up on the wrong side of the road.