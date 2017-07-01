Milford’s Kick Off to Summer goes on as planned

Making their way from Stamford to Milford, Karen Kover and friends are part of an eight boat group that has docked at Lisman Landing. For them, Milford’s Fourth of July celebration has become an annual tradition.

“It’s amazing. We sit on the bow of our boat at the dock and we just watch how beautiful they are,” said Kover.

On Saturday afternoon a few raindrops and cloudy skies weren’t putting a damper on their activities.

“It’s all good. That’s what our motto is, it’s all good,” said Kover.

Right next to the docks there was another party going on. MIlford’s Kick Off to Summer is in its third year. Chairman Dan Worroll said the threat of storms had him keeping an eye on the skies.

“We’re constantly looking at the weather. I basically am up two days before looking at the weather every four hours from different sources,” said Worroll.

Worroll decided to take his chances with the threat of storms moving through the area on Saturday night. By 4 o’clock nearly 20 food trucks had set up shop and bands were taking to the stage.

“Love Milford. It’s great. Everybody’s out. Good band, good people,” said Woodmont resident Brad McMahon.

“I’m a strong woman. We’re gonna suck it up and we’re gonna enjoy it,” said Milford resident Dawn Latham.

Back at the docks Ted Sandomenico and his family were settling in for the night.

“This is the summer life. This is what we live for,” said Sandomenico.

Sandomenico has been boating for nearly 30 years but said this was the first time they chose to celebrate America’s birthday in Milford. Despite the dreary weather they ventured out anyway.

“We said what the heck, let’s do it anyway,” said Sandomenico.