Motorcycle crash closes part of Route 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 in East Hartford is closed after a motorcycle crash on Saturday around noon.

According to troopers, the on ramp at Route 2 eastbound at exit 5B is temporarily closed after a motorcycle crash with injury.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x5B ramp E Hartford temporarily closed for motorcycle crash w/injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 1, 2017

Police urge motorists to reduce speed when approaching the area.

Officials have not elaborated on the extent of the injuries.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.