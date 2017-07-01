Motorcycle crash closes part of Route 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 in East Hartford is closed after a motorcycle crash on Saturday around noon.
According to troopers, the on ramp at Route 2 eastbound at exit 5B is temporarily closed after a motorcycle crash with injury.
#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x5B ramp E Hartford temporarily closed for motorcycle crash w/injury. Reduce speed approaching area.
— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 1, 2017
Police urge motorists to reduce speed when approaching the area.
Officials have not elaborated on the extent of the injuries.
