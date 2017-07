(WTNH) — It looks like Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins’ names may have been revealed.

TMZ said on Friday that it’s likely the couple named their newborns Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

That information comes from a trademark filing by the couple for the unique names earlier this week.

The filing requested trademarks for items like baby teething rings, strollers, cosmetics and novelty items.

There is no official confirmation yet from the couple.