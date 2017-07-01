New guidelines for breast cancer screenings

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH) — There are more than 3.1 mil. breast cancer survivors in the country and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) just released its updated breast cancer screening guidelines for average-risk women.

They emphasize the value of patient-provider shared decision making to help women make informed, individualized choices about their breast health – when to start screening, the frequency of screening, and when to end screening.

UConn Health’s Dr. Merkulov stopped by Good Morning CT to explain the new guidelines and the importance of mammography’s. Merkulov says women should begin screening for breast cancer at age 40 and have the option to receive annual screenings thereafter as research continues to prove that early detection saves lives.

