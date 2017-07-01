New Haven Firefighters respond to fire on Palmeri Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is responding to a fire on Palmeri Avenue for a working fire with people possibly trapped.

Working Fire on Palmeri Ave Possible ppl trapped — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) July 1, 2017

According to the New Haven Fire’s Twitter account, multiple companies are responding to 73 Palmeri Avenue for the fire that is reportedly on the second floor.

New Haven Fire Department reported the fire just after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

A source from the scene is reporting that there were four people and a dog inside the residence at the time of the fire and that they were all able to escape the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Please follow News 8 for more updates on this story as they become available.