NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on Route 72 in New Britain, is now open after a car accident Saturday afternoon.

CT DOT says the accident was cleared Saturday afternoon at 12:51 p.m.

According to CT DOT, there was an overturned motor vehicle on Route 72 westbound between exits six and two around noon. The accident caused the left lane to be closed in that area.

Officials say at least one person suffered minor injuries.

