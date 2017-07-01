Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge to be lit red, white and blue

By Published:
The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven lit red, white, and blue to celebrate Independence Day (WTNH / Report-It / Azmyr Rosa)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that the state will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven in red, white and blue lights for the Fourth of July.

The Democratic governor said Saturday that the bridge will be lit on the evenings of July 3 and July 4 in observation of Independence Day.

Malloy’s office urged residents to visit the state’s tourism website to find a schedule of fireworks shows set to take place across Connecticut in the coming days.

