Stop the brain drain! Keeping kids academically active in summer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stop the brain drain! It can be tough keeping kids academically strong during the summer months, but Michelle Sagalyn CEO and Founder of Successful Study Skills 4 Students says it can be done.

She gave 4 helpful tips for families.

1. Understand the Importance of Summer Work:

True learning is a process, not just a September to June event.

Acknowledging the important of summer work is the first step in building academic muscle.

Even though it’s summer, a little and constant work, will go a long way to helping students, maintain their academic muscle.

2. Make a Plan, and Stick With It

Even though it may seem that there is endless time to get started with summer work, procrastinating is the worst thing a student can do, leading to stress, and other negativity.

Make a plan to do a little work X- times a week and stick to it.

Give yourself a reward when you stay on schedule.

3. Challenge Yourself

No athlete practices the same exercise over and over again.

If they did, certain muscles would not get a through workout.

The best students – just like athletes – continually challenge themselves

Stretch yourself to jump higher, run further.

Choose your favorite subject, such as English or History, and read

ahead.

4. Read for Fun

Educators agree that the one thing all students can do to stay crisp and sharp over the summer is to read.

Doesn’t just have to be just for school.

Start a family book club.

For More, watch the interview above.